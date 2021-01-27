For CMS student-athletes and performers, it’s about more than competing

"I was in my calculus class when I got the text from a teammate who saw the post and it was just like a total change of mood."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were given a sign of hope on Wednesday when the district announced it will allow both athletics and arts programs to resume.

In a release, the district said high school swimmers and divers currently qualified for postseason regional competition will be eligible to participate in those events scheduled to begin Feb. 5.

“If we missed regionals, then we just wouldn’t have a season, so the fact that we get to go to regionals is just so awesome because that means we get to go to states,” Amaya Hanley, a senior and member of the swim team at Hough High School said.

Hanley said she’s already accepted an offer to swim for Duke University this fall, but said getting to finish her season at Hough High is about more than just competing. She said her senior year has been full of challenges.

“It’s been really hard to feel a connection to my school and to the people at my school and you know I just feel very distant, I don’t feel like I’m even a high schooler,” Hanley said.

“Just wearing a Hough cap and a Hough suit and getting in that pool and racing for Hough, that is the best gift of all,” she said, “And that is what we really wanted, we just wanted to represent our school and be a part of our school.”

But in January, CMS announced an athletic pause, canceling all sports, which would have prevented many, including Hanley, from competing in regional and state competitions.

“Part of the reason I was so devastated when we found out that we weren’t going to have that anymore is I just felt completely isolated, distant from Hough, distant from my friends,” Hanley said.

Hanley said she was thrilled when she heard CMS had changed their mind.

“Definitely just exciting," she said. "I was in my calculus class when I got the text from a teammate who saw the post and it was just like a total change of mood."

In addition to swimming and diving resuming, CMS said in-season high school sports programs including basketball/cheer, women’s and men’s lacrosse, and men’s soccer will resume competition, per North Carolina High School Athletic Association guidelines, on Feb. 8.

Football will commence according to the NCHSAA season schedule on Feb. 8, as well. Out-of-season sports may resume skills development workouts no earlier than Feb. 15. CMS said those sports may begin official practices on the dates listed in the approved NCHSAA 2020-2021 calendar.

On Feb. 8, CMS said after-school high school arts activities including music, dance, and theater will be offered. They said the programs will operate on a voluntary basis, with parent permission required for student participation.

The district said all programs will utilize strict COVID-19 protocols and safety practices aligned with those put in place for athletics.

“This year has been particularly chaotic with my theater program at school," Avery Hunning, a junior musical theater major who attends Northwest School of the Arts said.

“Even if we are learning music with our music director, the piano gets all wonky over zoom and stuff lags and makes it really hard for us to learn what we’re supposed to be doing,” she said.

Hunning, who has been performing since she was 3 years old, said she was thrilled to hear the district’s decision and is very excited to get back to doing what she loves, in-person.

“It will be really nice to get back in the theater and be able to rehearse and get back to the place where I feel most at home,” she said.

When the arts programs resume on Feb. 8, it will be the first time in-person since the school year began. Hunning’s dad, Chad, has been part of a group of parents asking the district to treat arts programs like they do sports.

“It’s just like these kids that grow up and want to be NBA stars and NFL stars, these kids from a small age are looking at Broadway and different shows they want to be a part of,” he said.