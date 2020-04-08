Former CMS teacher starts private service for students who are virtually learning

People’s Private Learning will teach and tutor in groups no larger than five students per room.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district’s decision to go all-virtual learning for the new school year sparked action from educators. Now some are offering their teaching skills for students and parents in need of a little extra learning help.

Braielyn Peoples has experience as a teacher and decided to start Peoples Private Learning to help those students trying to overcome the new virtual learning curve.

“Parents reaching out like, 'Can you help my student with this assignment,' and it was very overwhelming, but I still did it anyway so it made me see the need,” Peoples said. “They’re still going to need help in-person learning some way, shape or form.”

Peoples purchased a space on South Tryon Street where she can teach or tutor up to five students socially distanced in each room.

“However long the parent and the student need it, that’s how long we will be available for them,” Peoples said.

Talia Brown is a mom of two whose oldest son is entering sixth grade. She felt the extra learning help could go a long way for her and her family.

“I wanted to make sure that he stays on target and I can depend on someone who’s there to support him and be a guide for both of us,” Brown said.

Peoples Private Learning also wants to make sure affordability and equal opportunity is available for all students.

“If students receive some form of assistance — free or reduced lunch — we offer a discounted service for those students and parents,” Peoples said.

Anyone interested in enrolling in Peoples Private Learning, or learning more about the series of interest meetings, can click here.