Back to school: Fort Mill announces return to in-person learning

The district cited CDC information, a decline in COVID-19 cases and the push to vaccinate teachers across South Carolina.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Middle and high school students in the Fort Mill School District will soon return to the classroom as the district announced its plan to resume in-person learning for its oldest students.

Under the plan, which was announced Monday, middle and high school students will have five days of in-person learning by March 15. Students will also have the option to continue virtual learning if they choose.

Fort Mill School District officials said they made the decision to resume full-time in-person learning based on a decline in COVID-19 cases for the area, as well as the CDC's report stating schools can safely reopen and a push for South Carolina teachers to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Elementary students were already enrolled in full-time in-person classes.

"Providing a safe and healthy education environment for our students and staff remains the district's top priority," the district said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation in our area and make any adjustments needed."

Fort Mill becomes the latest district in the Charlotte region to resume in-person learning. On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools welcomed back thousands of middle and high school students for the first time in nearly a year.