New middle school indicator of rapid growth in Fort Mill

As the doors swing open at a new school, the district says it's the perfect time as they grow.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill School District is ready for another major year as they see plenty of growth for the coming school year.

On Tuesday, the district opened the doors on Forest Creek Middle School, the latest campus to open thanks to a bond several years ago that passed. That bond meant the district could open more schools to keep up with record growth in the area as the district welcomes more students annually.

That growth is key for a rebound from the woes of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus slowed down some of the district's growth, but school leaders say everything is back in full swing for the 2021-22 school year. The pace is notable, given that FMSD is the largest district in York County while simultaneously the smallest one from a geographical standpoint.

The classrooms should be filled to the brim at the new middle school. While about 500 families are learning from home this year, district leaders say even more students are coming back to the classroom for the coming academic year.