Fort Mill School District enacts enrollment freeze on three campuses

School leaders say new students enrolling in the district will be assigned to different schools in an effort to maintain favorable student-teacher ratios.

FORT MILL, S.C. — New students enrolling in the Fort Mill School District will be placed at different campuses as school leaders enact an enrollment freeze.

In a statement Wednesday, the district said the freeze affects families in the attendance zones for Gold Hill Elementary School, Gold Hill Middle School, and Pleasant Knoll Middle School. The purpose, according to district leaders, is to maintain favorable teacher-student ratios and limit overcrowding at current buildings amidst a growing student population.

The district stressed students currently attending those schools will not be affected, and only affects students who enroll after the freeze is enacted.

Here's how the campus reassignments will work:

Newly-enrolled students in the Gold Hill Elementary attendance zone will be assigned to Orchard Park Elementary School

Gold Hill Middle School Students will be enrolled at either Springfield Middle School or Banks Trail Middle School depending on their high school attendance zone Pleasant Knoll Middle students who live in the Nation Ford High School attendance area will be assigned to Springfield Middle Pleasant Knoll Middle Students in the Fort Mill High School attendance zone will be enrolled at Banks Trail Middle



Students who take the bus to school will remain on their assigned bus and travel to their assigned school each day. The district will shuttle students to and from their homes to their assigned schools.

