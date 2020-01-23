FORT MILL, S.C. — A policy once clothed in controversy has now been given a makeover. Fort Mill School Board members adopted a new student dress code, expected to take effect before the end of the school year.

The district revised its rules around what kids can and can't wear to school, doing away with some of the outdated rules about shorts and skirts.

RELATED: Dress code changes coming to Fort Mill school district

Now, shorts and skirts need to reach mid-thigh. Before, they had to be four inches above the knee. District leaders said the change was in response to parents concerned about having a policy involving adults measuring children.

The policy now also allows for some of the trendier styles of pants with small holes and rips, and tank tops now ok -- as long as the straps are at least three fingers wide.

At the heart of the new policy is respect -- a need for which stemmed from dozens of students who told stories of being singled out, embarrassed, and even pulled out of class.

RELATED: Fort Mill parents, students ask school board to change dress code policy

Parents who felt the policy was being enforced in a way that singled out gender and body types.

The discipline policy got a major overhaul as well.

Kids in middle and high school used to get an instant in-school suspension. Students will now be given the chance to change or cover up and continue on their day.

Additionally, there's now a three strike policy -- but the consequence for that is now a parent-teacher conference instead of a suspension.

The point is about keeping students in the classroom, not pulling them out.

MORE ON WCNC: