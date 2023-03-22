Fort Mill Schools want new cameras on buses to help protect students

The push comes weeks after cameras on a school bus in Iredell County caught a driver speeding past a bus, nearly hitting students.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Schools is pushing for new cameras on school buses to ensure the safety of all students.

"We ran into several challenges this year," Matt Purvis, the transportation specialist, said. "Our current cameras do not allow you to see what's going on."

Purvis said the new bus camera systems would replace the older systems currently in use which are no longer supported by the manufacturer and lack coverage.

He said the new proposed system would provide better video and would include eight cameras on the buses with four cameras inside on the students, one dash camera, and three stop arm cameras.

"This would definitely be more beneficial when trying to ensure the safety of the students and to look into complaints from parents and bus drivers," Purvis said.

If the proposal gets the thumbs up, the overall cost of equipment and labor for the 160 buses owned by the district cost $686,948.65.

