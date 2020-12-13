Two Fort Mill schools temporarily moving to remote learning due to COVID-19

Fort Mill Elementary and Pleasant Knoll Middle Schools will have virtual learning for the week of Dec. 14-18.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Two Fort Mill schools will be temporarily moving to virtual learning for all students who are currently learning in person, according to the Fort Mill School District.

Fort Mill Elementary and Pleasant Knoll Middle Schools will have virtual learning for the week of Dec. 14-18.

The move comes in light of COVID-19 concerns, according to the district.

Fort Mill Elementary School has seen a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and is moving to virtual learning to "help slow the possible spread of the virus," while Pleasant Knoll Middle School has a "high number" of staff members that must now begin quarantine protocols under COVID-19 guidelines due to being identified as close contacts.

The number of replacement staff needed to properly operate Pleasant Knoll Middle School during the school day is beyond the threshold for safe school operations, according to the district.

"These decisions were made with the safety of our students, staff and community in mind. Each school has a plan for virtual learning and will be communicating details directly to students, parents and staff," district leaders said in a statement.