'Everybody has some type of anxiety': Fort Mill Schools reopen for students

Half of the students in Fort Mill Schools had in-person learning Monday, while the other half learned remotely. On Tuesday, they'll switch places.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The new school year officially started in Fort Mill Monday, with students and teachers heading back to class under the district's hybrid schedule that has half of students starting in-person and the other have remotely.

The first day certainly looked different but a lot of the students were still very excited to get started, they haven’t been in the classroom since March.

"To see all of my friends and my new teacher,” said first grader Haley.

Students, teachers and staff are all required to wear masks. There are reminders in the hallways to keep a distance, hand sanitizing stations and plastic dividers on desks for elementary age students. On Tuesday, the other half of students will have in-person learning.

“Everybody out there right now has some type of anxiety or a little bit of hesitation in this situation because it is an unknown. This is the first time we've ever gone to school or open schools in a pandemic,” said Joe Burke, a representative for Fort Mill Schools.

Four weeks from Monday, elementary school students will begin in-person learning five days a week.

"I talked to her teacher and she said they have 21 kids in the class. They're going to sit individually but still they're kids. I'm a little worried but also happy,” said Fnu Aesha, a parent.

They’ll be following the “family model” keeping the same group of kids together all the time.

“We purchased recess bags for each individual classroom that has balls and games that only that class will use. So, we can totally cut off the crossing of students and being around extras. We're trying to limit that movement as much as possible,” said Burke.

Middle and high schoolers will continue a hybrid schedule. Thirty percent of the school population opted for all virtual learning. District officials are also keeping an eye on what’s happened in schools that have already opened, working to avoid and preparing for some hiccups.

“To be honest, there are going to be issues. We know there are going to be internet problems for the virtual kids, there could be issues in the classroom even with connectivity different times. We prepare for it and try to get through those issues as quickly as possible,” said Burke.

Students who rely on school for meals will be taken care of. Virtual families can pickup meals to have when they are home. Students on the hybrid schedule will take meals home with them on the days they are in person, to eat the next day.