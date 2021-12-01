Fort Mill Schools changes December schedule for all students

The Fort Mill School District said the schedule change is an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and quarantines heading into the holidays.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Schools announced a schedule change that will give students two remote learning days in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 before the upcoming winter break.

Monday, Dec. 20, and Tuesday, Dec. 21, will now be virtual class days for students after in-person learning ends on Friday, Dec. 17. The half-day originally scheduled for Dec. 21 will be moved to the 2022 schedule, district leaders said.

"The district has historically seen a rise in COVID-19 positive cases roughly two to three weeks following the return to school from an extended break," Fort Mill Schools' website says. "These days will also provide additional time for staff to prepare for the return to school in January 2022 and allow some extra time for students and families during what has been a demanding but successful school year."

Adjusted Fort Mill School District schedule

Dec. 13-7: Full in-person learning

Dec. 20-21: Remote learning

Dec. 22 - Jan. 3: Winter Break

Jan. 4: Teacher workday

Jan. 5: Students return to in-person learning

The schedule change will not impact any scheduled athletic events or programs.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts