Safety initiatives to help keep Fort Mill students safe

This makes the second year in a row the district received grants, totaling to more than a million dollars within a year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More safety initiatives are underway to help keep Fort Mill students safe.

Along with the money the district received last year, the Fort Mill School District was granted over $300,000 in October along with a 25% local match.

So far the district has received funds two years in a row totaling over a million dollars awarded within the last year. They say receiving the grant is great news as they continue to expand.

They say the funds will allow them to invest in many things including national and state training for district-associated personnel, training or school resources officers, and will allow for a full-time security specialist.

The district says they’re also looking at adolescent mental health development courses, they say the funding will carry them through for the next three years.

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

MORE ON WCNC





FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.