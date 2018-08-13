FORT MILL, S.C. — Monday is a big day at Fort Mill Schools. For teachers, that is.

With dozens of new teachers in the district, and a new principal at Fort Mill High, Monday's first day of work for teachers is important as they gear up for the upcoming year.

Principal Gales Scroggs has been an assistant principal at Fort Mill High School for the past several years. Even cooler, Scroggs is a Fort Mill native and graduated from the school. Now, he can't wait to welcome 30 new teachers at the high school and 58 across the district.

It's all to accommodate the rapid-growing community and the push from parents to get their kids in Fort Mill's desirable district.

"It's not a problem having the growth, as long as you keep it focused on people and relationships and ensuring that you're hiring people that get that too,” Scroggs said. “And helping them join in the culture of the Fort Mill family.”

Principal Scroggs looks to lead the largest Fort Mill High School student body yet at 2,300 students this year. Along with thousands of students are dozens of dedicated teachers, who are already setting up their classrooms. Among them, District Teacher of the Year, Jessica Calloway, a Fort Mill High School art teacher.

“I try to make communication with students, so I try to send notes home and start the process early to allow them to see me before they get to see me on August 20,” Calloway says.

Fort Mill students head back to the classroom Monday, August 20.

