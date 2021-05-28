From A’s to F’s to B’s, ‘roller coaster ride’ of a school year ends on a high

“I felt like there was no one around me but there were a lot of people around me that were supporting me,” Gloston said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Posing for prom pictures, glowing in her graduation gown, high school senior Chloe-Olivia Gloston sits in disbelief; not long ago she believed those milestones were miles away.

“It was a roller coaster ride,” Gloston said with a big sigh.

Remote learning at Queens Grant High in Charlotte took Gloston from straight A’s to straight-up failing the first semester. Gloston was on the brink of losing her early acceptance to college.

“Once I looked at my grades, that’s when I would start crying, because I would be like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t do it, I can’t dig myself out of this hole,’” Gloston recalled. “So I was like, ‘Mom, I’m just not going to look at my grades anymore, don’t ask me.”

In the last couple of months, Gloston took her focus off of the grades and instead put her head down and did the work, one assignment at a time.

The rest of it, Gloston said, was mental.

“I focused too much on the negatives and stressed myself out when there some positives around it that I couldn’t even see," she said.

The teenager’s family helped her see: taking her to meet with teachers and counselors, sending her messages of encouragement, advocating on her behalf, and helping Gloston find the strength to advocate for herself.

“I felt like there was no one around me but there were a lot of people around me that were supporting me,” Gloston said.

As things slowly started opening back up, Gloston started getting out of the house and out of her slump. Naturally social, Gloston said this year taught her that she learns best when she is around students who are working toward similar goals.

“I feel better when I’m around other people,” Gloston said.

The second semester, Gloston raised her grades from F’s to B’s and C’s: Not the straight A’s that once used line her report card, but a big enough of a jump that she managed to get accepted to 13 of the 20 colleges to which she applied.

“I can definitely say that I worked my butt off to get here,” Gloston said proudly. “I kinda deserved it.”

Gloston’s family plans to host a small graduation party in early June to celebrate her success.

And while she is still deciding what her future will look like and where she will attend college, Gloston said she believes again in the possibility of that future, with a new appreciation for the journey it took to get there.

“I would tell other students that are struggling.. to keep an eye for the positives that are happening,” Gloston said. “You’ll get there.”