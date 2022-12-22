'Never give up on your own hopes and dreams' | Program taps into Charlotte's future filmmakers

18 students from Julius Chambers High School just completed a 12-week seminar on documentary filmmaking.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Budding filmmakers recently gathered at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture to show off their recent hard work for family and friends.

"This program definitely has shown me to trust myself and trust the process," Kalea Andrews, who goes by Lavish, said.

The Envision Me Film Showcase, supported by the Gantt Center, was the culmination of 12 weeks of work by 18 students from Julius Chambers High School. They focused on various aspects of documentary filmmaking.

"We learned to record footage, we learned to edit footage, we learned how to use mics, we learned how to use tripods," Andrews said.

The students produced their own short films, presented during the Showcase, highlighting personal struggles and triumphs.

"As a gay black man, I can express that. It's never too late. And never give up on your own hopes and dreams,' De'Jon Dash said.

Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

