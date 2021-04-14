Gardner-Webb University plans to hold expanded in-person graduation ceremonies

The ceremony on Friday, May 7, will include a guest speaker, congratulatory acknowledgments for graduates, a tassel turning ceremony, and fireworks.

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Gardner-Webb University announced its plan to hold in-person commencement services for the Class of 2021.

The school said the two days of celebrations are planned for May 7 and 8 in Spangler Stadium. In addition, students who graduated during virtual celebrations—held May 2020, August 2020 and December 2020—are invited to participate in the face-to-face events.

“We are so very excited about bringing Gardner-Webb’s grand Commencement traditions to a big stage at a new venue, Spangler Stadium,” shared GWU President Dr. William M. Downs. “Weather permitting, this is going to be the start of something special. I cannot wait to showcase the accomplishments of our graduates and to join them and their families in well-deserved celebration!”

The ceremony on Friday, May 7, will include a guest speaker, congratulatory acknowledgments for graduates, a tassel turning ceremony, and fireworks.

On Saturday, May 8, a series of Recognition and Celebration events is planned for the University’s schools and colleges. Detailed information about both events, such as inclement weather plans and parking, is available on the FAQ page.

For Friday night’s commencement, guests of graduates are required to have tickets to attend, and up to six tickets have been offered to each graduate. Also during Friday’s program, academic awards will be presented and doctoral students will receive their hoods. The speaker will be N.C. Rep. and Speaker of the House Tim Moore, a native of Kings Mountain, N.C.

On Saturday, each of the five separate events will include an academic processional, an opportunity for graduates to be recognized, walk across the stage, and receive their diploma folders. A reception will follow each recognition event where students, families and friends can gather to celebrate. Tickets are not required for Saturday’s recognition events. The schedule for Saturday’s Recognition and Celebration events will be:

8 a.m.—M. Christopher White School of Divinity

9:30 a.m.—College of Arts and Sciences

11:30 a.m.—School of Education

1:30 p.m.—Godbold School of Business

3:30 p.m.—College of Health Sciences