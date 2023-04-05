Students at Garinger High School plan walkout to protest gun violence

CMS said it has been made aware of this planned protest and said it will have safety and security measures in place to ensure the walkout is without incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students at Garinger High School are expected to walk out of class Wednesday morning to protest gun violence.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it has been made aware of this planned protest and said it will have safety and security measures in place to ensure the walkout is without incident.

"At Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, our top priority is to support the academic and social-emotional needs of our students while maintaining a safe and orderly learning environment for all," CMS said in a written statement to WCNC Charlotte.

The school district went on to say it respects and supports the right of its students to advocate for causes that are important to them.

"We welcome the opportunity to work with any student or student group to discuss appropriate and creative ways to do so while at school," CMS continued.

