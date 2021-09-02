Gaston County Board of Education votes to send kids to four days of in-person learning a week

Gaston County Schools currently have K-5 students in classrooms two days out of the week and online the other three days.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Board of Education has voted to return some students back to school for in-person learning four days a week. Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will switch to the new format on March 1.

The discussion comes as Gov. Roy Cooper pushes for elementary school students to return to class. On Feb. 2, Cooper strongly urged North Carolina school to provide in-person learning for students but saying students should still have the option of remote learning if that is best for them.

