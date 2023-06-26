Gaston County releases survey to help select the next superintendent

The Superintendent Search Survey is essential to the selection process, Board of Education chairman Jeffrey K. Ramsey said.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Board of Education is conducting a survey that asks parents, school employees, business/civic leaders, and others in the community what qualities they want their next superintendent to have.

The aptly named Superintendent Search Survey asks questions regarding the characteristics, experience, knowledge, and skills that the person chosen to lead the school system should possess.

Everyone in the Gaston County community is encouraged to fill out the survey, and the deadline to submit a response is July 17.

"We encourage everyone associated with Gaston County Schools to take the survey, and we hope people will share the survey link with family members, neighbors, and friends as feedback from all stakeholders in the Gaston County community is important to us," Board of Education chairman Jeffrey K. Ramsey said.

Stephen C. Laws, Ed.D., will serve as interim superintendent starting on July 1 until the board hires a permanent superintendent. The board plans to make this decision after the survey data is presented to them in August by the N.C. School Boards Association.

To access The Superintendent Search Survey, visit the homepage of the Gaston County Schools website.

