Gaston County middle, high schoolers to return to classroom 4 day a week

Starting April 12, the students will move to in-person learning.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Monday night, the Gaston County Board of Education voted unanimously to bring middle and high school students back to four days a week of in-person learning with Wednesday being a remote learning day.

Dr. Danny Benjamin with the Duke Department of Pediatrics shared COVID-19 data with the board which concluded the schools would be safe enough to open in-person learning more widely to students if safety protocols continued.

School board member Robbie Lovelace said she was "very excited" to hear the data shared by Dr. Benjamin.

"Sounds like we're ready to go back to school," Lovelace exclaimed.

Gaston County Schools Vice Chairman Dot Cherry voiced she, too, was "pleasantly surprised" by the data presented during the board meeting.

School board member Dot Guthrie asked a few questions regarding concerns she had about the ventilation systems in some of the smaller classrooms.

Gaston County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Booker said the district has bought an air purifier for every classroom in order to address the ventilation issues.

The schools will continue to follow health and safety protocols such as daily temperature checks, requiring masks to be worn and social distancing in classrooms and on buses.

When it comes to enforcing mask requirements with older students, Booker said while he's seen some masks fall below students' noses, their students "have been adapted very well" to the mandate.

Even though the schools are moving from Plan B to Plan A, facilities will still be closed to the public in order to limit exposure and deep cleaning processes will stay in place.