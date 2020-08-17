Gaston County returns to class despite teachers, parents' frustration

Gaston County teachers plan to protest against in-person instruction during a Board of Education meeting Monday afternoon.

STANLEY, N.C. — Gaston County students returned to classrooms Monday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The county is operating on a hybrid approach, which gives students in-person instruction twice a week and online instruction the rest of the week on an A/B schedule.



At Stanley Middle School, parents waited several minutes as administrators went car by car to check each child's temperature and ask them if they're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

As she waited to drop off her 12-year-old, Rachael Harvey reflected on how different the first day of school was this year compared to when she was a child.

How arrival at Stanley Middle School in Gaston County is looking. These are the procedures used at every school in the county. pic.twitter.com/gYpMGN3aO7 — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 17, 2020

"Just nervous about the day," Harvey said. "I pray for my children. I would encourage everybody to do that."

Once students are cleared to enter the building, they'll be guided to their classrooms with help from arrows and social distancing markings on the floor.

Everyone in the building is required to wear a mask.

Despite letting her kids go to school in-person, Harvey said she considered homeschooling them as her mother, who lives with the family, has breathing issues, and Harvey feared the county's efforts may not be enough.

"I don't really think this was a wise decision not simply for the kids, but for the parents and grandparents as well," Harvey said.

Many Gaston County teachers are frustrated they'll be returning to in-person instruction.