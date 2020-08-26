List of schools with Covid-19 cases growing in Gaston County

Less than two weeks into the school year and at least 10 schools are reporting cases of Coronavirus in Gaston County.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Students and teachers in Gaston County have only been back in class for less than two weeks, but already Covid-19 cases are popping up across the county.

Ten schools are reporting at least one confirmed case of the virus. The district did not distinguish between staff or students when it came to who had contracted the virus.The Chief Communications Officer for Gaston County Schools sent this list of schools and the number of cases:

*Brookside Elementary School (2)

*Carr Elementary School

*Central Office

*Cherryville Elementary School

*Forestview High School (2)

*Highland School of Technology

*North Gaston High School (2)

*Pleasant Ridge Elementary School (3)

*South Point High School

*York Chester Middle School (2)

Teachers in Gaston County returned to schools on August 10. Students began the year on Monday, August 17.

Over the summer, Gaston County’s Board of Education voted in favor of reopening schools this August using alternating schedules of in-person instruction and online learning.