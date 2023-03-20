Gaston County Schools making progress on payroll issues

District leaders met Monday to discuss what issues have been fixed and others that are lingering now for 15 months.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Payroll problems are still an issue for Gaston County teachers. The Gaston County Board of Education met Monday to learn more about any corrections made to both widespread payroll issues and those impacting individual staff.

There's new ticketing software being rolled out now as the district trains their HR and payroll staff.

Largely retirement contributions, comp time pay rate, leave balance accrual, overpayments, and incorrect deductions are still being sifted through and corrected.

Gary Hoskins, the Gaston County Schools associate superintendent for finance and operations, said they still have 463 employee folders remaining to address. They've resolved 499 from November to now, but Hoskins said it's been a grueling process.

Although larger payroll issues continue to linger, individual issues unique to each employee seem to be slowing down the entire process.

Gaston County Schools will use a ticketing system that will address the rest of the outstanding issues. Employees will fill out a ticket and will be updated in real time as the issue is answered.

But, we're still about a month away from the ticketing system being fully operational, with the district estimating completion toward the end of April.

Going back to the individual issues, for example, Hoskins added that a number of employees had excess deductions taken from checks in prior pay periods. He said they're working to identify every single person and pay slip to provide a refund.