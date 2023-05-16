Gaston County Board of Education selects interim superintendent

This comes after the current superintendent William Booker announced he's leaving the role after serving more than a decade with the district.

GASTON, N.C. — Another school district in our area is working to select its new chief.

Monday night, the Gaston County School Board unanimously agreed to hire the North Carolina School Board Association to conduct a national search for a superintendent.

"We look forward to working with the School Boards Association to conduct our search for a new superintendent, and we are confident that the Association will help us find the ideal candidate to lead Gaston County Schools as we look ahead to 2024 and beyond," Board Chairman Jeffrey K. Ramsey said.

The board also approved an interim superintendent in the meantime, Stephen Laws, while the search gets underway.

"Because the search is expected to take several months, the Board is pleased to have Dr. Stephen Laws serving as our interim superintendent, beginning July 1. Dr. Laws is an experienced educator with more than 40 years of accomplished work in both K-12 and higher education," Ramsey continued.

