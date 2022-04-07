Gov. Cooper in Charlotte Thursday to talk childcare grants

The grants support working families with access to high-quality, affordable child care.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will be in Charlotte Thursday to visit a childcare center on Back Creek Road and talk about the state's childcare grants.

Back on Oct. 7, 2021, Governor Roy Cooper announced the historic, one-time federal $805 million investment in North Carolina’s early care and learning programs. The North Carolina Child Care Stabilization Grants, made possible by funding from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, support working families with access to high-quality, affordable child care.

The state said the grants also help early care and learning programs with recruitment and retention, enabling them to provide better wages and benefits to teachers, and promoting equity for all—children, parents, and teachers.

The event at the childcare center starts at 1 p.m.

