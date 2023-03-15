Cooper calls for 18% teacher raises over next 2 years

The governor outlined his new budget proposal Wednesday, but Republican lawmakers are working on their own budget, which is much more likely to pass.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper proposed 18% raises Wednesday for public school teachers and principals, saying he wants to take North Carolina to No. 1 in the southeast in teacher pay over the next two years.

State employees would get across-the-board raises of 8% over those same two years as part of the budget proposal Cooper announced. Planned corporate income tax cuts, and personal income tax cuts for families making more than $200,000 a year, would be stalled under this proposal.

Republican General Assembly leaders are likely to reject much of the Democratic governor’s budget in favor of their own spending plan.

