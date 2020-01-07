Back-to-school Backtrack | Governor Cooper not yet announcing plans for next school year

Gov. Cooper's office says he won't announce what this school year will look like on Wednesday, as previously expected.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's administration backtracked late Tuesday night, saying Gov. Cooper will not announce how statewide K-12 public schools will open this coming school year on Wednesday, as originally expected.

The new development comes after the governor's office said in a release back on June 8 that a decision about the 2020-21 school year would come on Wednesday, July 1.

In the June 8 release, the state's Department of Health and Human Services shared guidance to re-open public schools. It told school districts to plan for reopening under three different scenarios:

Plan A: Minimal Social Distancing

Plan B: Moderate Social Distancing

Plan C: Remote Learning Only

Minimal social distancing could look a lot like normal instruction in class.

Moderate social distancing could look like what some other cities, including Cincinnati, decided on — a mix of classroom instruction and remote learning.

The Governor's Office did not explain why a decision would not be made on Wednesday, as originally planned.

CMS School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to discuss the 2020-21 school year.

It's unlikely that a vote on a plan would be made without the governor's decision first.