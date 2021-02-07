'If you're not part of the solution then you're part of the problem' | Grassroots effort to help educate kids who've fallen behind

During the pandemic, thousands of students fell behind in crucial skills needed to succeed. Now, a Charlotte organization is trying to help.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As thousands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students participate in the district's summer school program Camp CMS, a local organization is doing what it can to help get kids caught up after a virtual year.

Cedric Dean and Charlene Henderson, with S.A.V.E. (Safeguard, Atone, Validate, Educate) are on a mission.

"To make children job-ready instead of jail ready," Dean said.

Dean knows a thing or two about being on the wrong path. He spent 22 years in federal prison and doesn't want another child to be on a path to living behind bars.

He's seen firsthand how students have fallen during a school year plagued by a pandemic.

He works with and mentors several students, including Angel Chambers, a high school student in CMS, who knows she has work to do to get caught up.

"I know I'm not where I need to be," Chambers said.

It's why Cedric and Henderson are partnering with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library to hold a free five-week reading enrichment program to get students back up to speed.

Proficiency in reading, early on, sets the stage for success in school and careers, down the road, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

"The only way to get them reading on grade level is for us to teach them the prerequisite skills they need," Dean said.

Elijah Chambers, who is 14 years old and is also a CMS student, is looking forward to it.

"To help me with my fundamentals," he said. "I'm trying to get A/B honor roll this year. Try to get back on track."

Dean knows it won't solve all the problems. At the end of June, CMS told WCNC Charlotte that 32,000 students were registered for Camp CMS.

However, in the first week, only 60% of them showed up, the district said.

"If you're not part of the solution then you're part of the problem," Dean said.

The free reading enrichment program starts July 8th and runs through Aug. 5.

If you would like to sign up your child or get more information, you can email mmurdock@cmlibrary.org.