YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Fort Mill was named the nation’s fastest growing town in America this year by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Many, including young families, have made their way to the Charlotte-area suburb because of lower taxes and the high-performing school system.

But as the town sees its population grow, so does the Fort Mill School District.

“We are seeing unprecedented growth. We’re growing at about a 6-percent rate, which is about 1,000 students a year. And when you think about it school-wise, that’s about a school a year,’ said Joe Burke, Chief Communications Officer for Fort Mill Schools.

For the second year in a row, two elementary schools, Gold Hill and Doby’s Bridge, are already at capacity. Burke says in order to keep the student-to-teacher ratios low, the district will again be bussing students who live near those two schools to others nearby with more capacity.

“We do that so we don’t have to rezone every year to balance out the new communities that are coming in," Burke said. "Because that’s tougher on the students.”

Students who live near Gold Hill Elementary, for example, will be bussed to Tega Cay Elementary. Burke said the school itself has the capacity to grow.

He said the district just needed to hire new teachers. So this year, to keep up with student population growth, Burke said the district hired between 250 and 300 new teachers.

“Now not all of those are new. Some of those are positions that are being replaced for people that have retired,” he said.

So how will the district’s growth affect class size?

“Last year, I started off with 18 students and ended up with 22. I had a kid from California, kids coming from school districts right around the corner, kids coming from all over,” said Jordan Lewis who is a second-grade teacher at Tega Cay.

Lewis said she too came to Fort Mill Schools after teaching for CMS for six years.

“I’m used to having around 22 to 24 kids so it’s kind of a normal number,” she said.

Burke said the district is committed to keeping kindergarten class sizes at or below the state average, but says other classes will vary.

“At the middle school level, you may be in the higher 20s per class. Some of your specialized classes will be a little lower, whereas some of the general classes will be a little higher. But the one that everyone really looks at, is the kindergarten range and we like to keep that at anywhere from 18 to 21 student-to-teacher ratio and we’ve been pretty good at being able to do that," he said.

Burke said the district is also anticipating growth here to continue and there are plans to build four new schools.

One is a high school, which he said is expected to open for the 2019 school year. The others include two elementary schools and a middle school, all of which were voted for and approved by taxpayers.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC