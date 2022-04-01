WATCH LIVE: Guilford County school leaders discuss COVID and keeping kids safe

School leaders plan to brief the community on COVID-19 and the district’s efforts to keep schools open as well as students and staff safe.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Leaders with Guilford County Schools are set to meet on Tuesday at noon to address COVID-19. You’ll be able to watch on WFMY News 2’s website or our YouTube page.

School officials said superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras will be joined by Guilford County Public Health Director Iulia Vann as well as GCS leadership, to brief the community on COVID-19 and the district’s efforts to keep schools open and staff and students safe.

The meeting comes as omicron and holiday gatherings fuel new viral spread. School leaders are re-evaluating how they can help students have a safe and healthy second semester.

On Tuesday, students and staff returned to the classroom after nearly two weeks of winter vacation. The return to school comes as Guilford County reports skyrocketing positive cases. Right now, the 14-day percent positive rate is 18.9%. That means about one in five COVID-19 tests is coming back positive.

The state is seeing a similar trend. North Carolina's daily percent positive on Monday was 27% - a record high. The state's percent positive has remained in the double digits for more than two weeks.

KIDS AND VACCINES

More parents appear to be getting their children vaccinated against COVID-19. The FDA on Monday endorsed COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as 12.

Health experts say kids should now get a booster shot five months after their second dose, rather than wait six months.