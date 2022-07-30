'It's a new world for them' | CMS program helps students make the jump to high school

The district just wrapped up its free summer prep academy called Bridge, which helps students seamlessly transition from middle to high school.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of Charlotte Mecklenburg School's students got a head start on high school this summer.

The transition from middle to high school comes with pressure, along with new hallways, new programs, and more rigorous coursework.

“It's a new world for them and many of them are afraid," Billy Hopkins, West Charlotte High School's Dean of Students said. "So when we start talking to them about a credit they have no idea what we mean by a credit."

Just under 500 newly-minted ninth-grade students participate in the program across eight high schools for the free six-week program. It caters to ninth- graders who need support as they transition into high school. Areas of focus include Math 1 preparation, career and workforce development, and social-emotional well-being.

“They are afraid, but we say this program is going to help eliminate that fear," Hopkins said. “The goal is to make sure that they realize the Bridge program is intentional, and it's letting them know that you're no longer in middle school, you have transitioned to high school.”

And the guidance is appreciated by students.

"It's really friendly and all the teachers are really supportive, and they really genuinely seem interested in your learning," said Denzel Azkuah, a CMS student participating in the event.

A report released this year showed thousands of nine graders were off track to be career and college ready. Ninth-grade students are tested for career and college readiness in subjects like math, English, and science throughout the school year.

"They also get an opportunity to see their fall schedule, you get an opportunity to talk and map out a high school plan," Hopkins said.