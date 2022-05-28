Thousands of high school seniors are set to graduate in Charlotte area

Seniors graduating this year have much to reflect on.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of students in the Charlotte metro area are saying goodbye to high school and walking across the stage for graduation this weekend.

The seniors graduating this year have spent close to three years in a global pandemic, and still, they persevered.

Asher Fazal’s high school career at Hough High School was transformative.

"Anyone can come out of their shell," he said, "because if I had seen myself where I am now, when I was in eighth grade, in sixth grade, especially, I would have been blown away. There was a time when I felt like a nobody."

His high school journey, like many other students, was impacted heavily by what was going on in the world. Beyond the pandemic, demands for racial justice were part of what he experienced.

"It's definitely a sensitive subject to bring up. Everyone has an opinion that's very strong," Fazal said. "And we try to validate a lot of people's conversations."

He's a part of a group called Huskies Against Hate.

“We kind of open it up with learning first, receiving information, whether that's someone presenting about their own experiences, or presenting about a recent event that may have happened," Fazal said.

The group discussed subjects like microaggressions in school and how to be an antiracist.

"These are so many conversations that in past generations were never happening, but our current generation is able to feel good with kind of background information that has never been handed before we can tackle these issues with much more nuanced," he said.

The high schoolers walking across the graduation stage this year have also been more open about mental health, especially during a pandemic.

You could often find Fazal and his classmates in the student center talking to his school counselor, Dana Woolard.

“One of the main focuses is to get students to learn the skill of self-regulation. It's available you know if you're feeling any emotion, 'am I said today, am I anxious? Am I overstimulated? Am I angry?'" Woolard said.

Fazal often found that moment on stage in the performing arts as his outlet.

"You have to put yourself out there overcome these heart-pounding nerves that you might have, and feel comfortable in your own skin," Fazal said.

Those words are the advice he gives all high school seniors graduating in the coming days.