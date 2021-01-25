Honeywell grant to bring STEAM labs to 750 Charlotte students

Students in 20 classrooms across the five CMS schools will receive STEAMLab kits that include materials for hands-on, engaging lessons.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the support of global technology company Honeywell, Digi-Bridge will bring science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education experiences to five new partner schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) system to reach 750 students in 2021.

Beginning Jan. 25, students in 20 classrooms across the five CMS schools will receive STEAMLab kits that include materials for hands-on, engaging lessons such as mobile application development, design engineering, arts and technology, coding and robotics.

The participating schools are Druid Hills Academy, Ashley Park PreK-8 School, Devonshire Elementary, Governor’s Village STEM Academy and Highland Renaissance Academy.



This program is made possible by a $125,000 grant from Honeywell to boost STEAM programming in its global headquarters city at a time when overall science education has been reduced significantly within the school day because of the pandemic. This is the biggest gift non-profit Digi-Bridge has received in its history.

“Honeywell is investing in science education at a time when students in Charlotte need these extra experiences the most,” said Digi-Bridge CEO Alyssa Sharpe. “This grant will give us the opportunity to get our STEAM Lab Kits and curriculum into 20 K-8 classrooms to students who will greatly benefit from the added STEAM exposure.”

Promoting students’ interest in STEAM subjects is of great importance to Honeywell.