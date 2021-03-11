2 Hopewell High School students in custody after guns found following fight

Hopewell High School was put on lockdown Wednesday afternoon following reports of multiple fights on campus, officials said.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Two Huntersville students were taken into custody Wednesday after a fight at school, the Huntersville Police Department confirmed. During the course of the investigation, two guns were found.

Officials responded to Hopewell High School following a fight during a class change between students around 12:30 p.m. Police said during the fight, a black handgun fell to the ground and was picked up by a student.

The motive for the fight is currently unknown, officials said.

The students involved in the fight were identified by school staff using the in-school camera system. During the investigation, one student was taken into custody. Police said a loaded handgun was located on the student -- this gun was not the one seen during the fight.

HPD and CMSPD conducted searches of the classrooms and hallways but were unable at the time to find the handgun seen during the fight. As a result of the incident and search, dismissal was delayed for some students.

During school dismissal, a student on a bus told their bus driver that they saw a gun on the bus. Officers were still at the school and took the other student into custody. Police said the gun located on the bus was the first gun seen during the fight and is believed to have been stolen.

The following statement was sent to families at Hopewell High School:

Titan families and students,

This is Principal Pickard with an important message about incidents that occurred at our school today. We received information that led to a lockdown and a search by law enforcement for a firearm on campus. During the search, a firearm was found in a student’s book bag. In a separate incident during dismissal, a bus driver observed two students with a firearm, which also was recovered by law enforcement. No threat was made in either incident, and all students and staff were safe, but dismissal was delayed for some of our students. Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing any weapon to school. It is a violation of law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct. Thank you for your support of Hopewell High School. Safety will continue to be our priority.

Both students are in custody, but names and ages have not been released at this time.

This is the latest in recent incidents involving guns on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses. On Oct. 29, police recovered a gun from Chambers High School. Just days prior, a gun was found at South Mecklenburg High School. On Oct. 5, a gun was found with two loaded magazines in the gym at Garinger High School after a reported shooting nearby.

Other Charlotte-area schools have also seen firearms found on campuses; Forest Hills High School in Union County saw a student arrested on Oct. 4 for having a pistol near the football stadium.

Last month, WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team looked into claims that teen violence in Charlotte is on the rise. CMPD data from 2018 through 2021 shows that Charlotte has seen the lowest violent crimes where a teen is a suspect this year than in recent years.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts