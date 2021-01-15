How delay of in-person learning effects CMS spring sports

The CMS board made the difficult decision citing the directive from health director Gibbie Harris.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a major change for CMS families. The district voted Thursday to start the spring semester completely online.

This means elementary and K-8 students with special needs won't return to the classroom until at least February 15th.

Middle and high school students won't go back until at least February 22, and on top of that, extracurricular activities like sports, have been canceled.

CMS teams will not be allowed to play or practice until at least February 15th, which means some teams either won't finish their season or will have half their season taken away.

The board said it's not a popular decision, but one they felt was necessary.

(1/3) The CMS Board of Education has voted to align with the county-wide three-week directive and will maintain our full remote learning. pic.twitter.com/FePgvN4X52 — CMS (@CharMeckSchools) January 14, 2021

"As a student-athlete myself there are so many positives of working with a team and being on a team," said CMS junior Breana Fowler.

Superintendent Winston called it a tough decision, with the pandemic taking a toll on sports yet again.

"It has been agonizing and heart-wrenching to have to bring such a recommendation in light," said CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston.

CMS board members felt conflicted.

"I believe athletics can make an average student a great academic performer," said CMS board member Rhonda Cheek.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has severely impacted the performing arts.

"With every passing month, I am missing more and more theatre opportunities," said CMS senior Quint Hill.

Students say they haven't been able to rehearse with their peers throughout the entire pandemic, while sports teams have been able to practice together.

Hill said he's not sure if he can get into the colleges he wants.

"I am now at a severe competitive disadvantage from around the country who have continued to do what they love," Hill said.