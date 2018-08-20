FORT MILL, S.C. — More than 16 schools in Fort Mill head back to school Monday and administrators say they’re doing everything they can to keep up with the area’s rapid growth.

Fort Mill Schools is the fastest-growing district in all of South Carolina, which led to the hiring of 58 new teachers and seven new principals.

“We’re growing at about a six-percent rate, which roughly equates to about 1,000 students per year,” said Fort Mill Schools spokesperson Joe Burke.

And when you look at the overall population of Fort Mill, up 2,400 people in just one year, it’s no wonder schools are changing their focus to keep up.

“It’s not a problem having the growth as long as you keep it focused on people and relationships,” said one Fort Mill Schools official.

The stunning growth does have its drawbacks, too. Two schools — Doby’s Bridge Elementary and Gold Hill Elementary — are at full capacity. Burke said some students zoned for Gold Hill will have to be bused to Tega Cay this year.

“We do that so that we don’t have to rezone ever year to balance out the new communities that are coming in because that’s tough on the students,” Burke said.

So, how does this growth affect class size?

“Last year, I started off with 18 students and I ended up with 22,” said one teacher.

Burke said the district is also anticipating growth here to continue and there are plans to build four new schools.

One is a high school, which he said is expected to open for the 2019 school year. The others include two elementary schools and a middle school, all of which were voted for and approved by taxpayers.

York County Council increased the impact fee this year in Fort Mill from $2,500 to $18,000 to add new schools to accommodate the incoming families. While supporters say the increased fee will go toward funding new schools that will benefit new students, opposers say it isn’t fair.

“I would like to see them think more outside the box than taking what I think is the easy way out,” said one person.

