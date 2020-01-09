Hundreds continue to enroll in Gaston County Virtual Academy despite complaints

Parents have complained of sudden schedule changes, inaccessible classes and delays in learning.

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — Despite some criticisms and concerns from parents, hundreds of students remain on a waitlist to get into Gaston County's Virtual Academy.

Gaston County Schools said more than 8,700 students are enrolled in the county's virtual-only education option with 800 students waiting to be transitioned into classes.

The county confirmed since the start of the school year, families and teachers dealt with last-minute schedule changes, including some students having different teachers in a one-week span.

Karen Turner's daughter, Sarah, is enrolled in the Virtual Academy, and Turner said her daughter had three different English and Language Arts teachers in nine days.

"I'm still trying to be patient," Turner said. "But, it's starting to wear a little thin."

Karen Turner's daughter is in Gaston County's Virtual Academy, and I've been checking in on them periodically. Amid parent complaints about the platform, this was Karen's hope for her daughter last week. Did the school system get it done? Find out at 5 pm @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/0AYioMJTU3 — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) September 1, 2020

As the Virtual Academy enters its third week, Turner said her daughter is getting a consistent amount of school work, but she felt it's not a lot of assignments.

She added her daughter's elective classes haven't started yet.

Other parents described to WCNC Charlotte issues accessing online classes and delays in speaking with their child's teachers.

Gaston County Schools said many of the academy's sudden schedule changes were the result of a surge in applications arriving the week before the first day of school.

"Trying to accommodate the students/families results in changes that affect schedules, the numbers of teachers needed, making sure classes are balanced, etc," the school system said in a statement. "This is the reason why students and teachers have seen changes in their schedules."

The statement continued, "Our staff has worked around the clock and on the weekends to get students enrolled in the academy. Again, it has been a challenge, and it has taken some time, but we believe working with students/families to make virtual learning an option for them is very important."

Turner said despite the issues, she's still glad her daughter is enrolled in virtual classes.