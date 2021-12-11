Workshop allows young girls to create ideas to improve Charlotte

"Idea to Launch" was created to provide education in the areas of brainstorming, designing, and building a solution to a real-world problem in the Charlotte area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Stay Plugged IN off Clanton Road in Charlotte, young girls with the Dottie Rose Foundation, What She Techs and SmartGirls HQ, in collaboration with Charlotte Inno and Global Entrepreneur Week, came together to find solutions for real-world problems.

The girls, ages 9 to 14, were put to the test to create an interactive design that would better the city of Charlotte. Dr. Sharon Jones, the founder of the Dottie Rose Foundation, said each of the collaborators has their own expertise on STEM and technology.

"It's going to be a big part of helping Charlotte be safer," one participant said.

Idea to Launch was created as a workshop to help young girls learn to brainstorm and design within the areas of computer science, marketing and business.

At the end of the workshop, those who participated were able to pitch their designs and concepts to expert community partners who actually work in similar fields related to their projects.

“We have an air filter that will make the Charlotte air cleaner, we have an opportunity for them to create something for pedestrians to cross busy streets," Jones said. "We have something to create a cooling system that is smart and sustainable."

