CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers need all the help they can get to be better prepared in the classroom. From essential supplies like paper and pencils to the necessary materials for crafts and projects, it can be difficult for hard-working teachers to to have everything they need.

Which is why IKEA is partnering with WCNC for a Teacher Appreciation Day this Friday, giving teachers and the community a good reason to shop 'til they drop.

"Teachers love IKEA and IKEA loves teachers," said one store employee.

The first 300 teachers will get a swag bag that includes classroom essentials. And that's only the start. The day will also have raffles and workshops for teachers; there's even a coupon for free food!

WCNC

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

"Teachers work so hard in our community and many times, teachers are unsung heroes. They are the ones bringing up the next generation," said an IKEA spokesperson.

TEACHERS: Click here to RSVP for the event

There's also a school supply drive through Classroom Central. Every dollar donated to Classroom Central at Friday's event will turn into $9 worth of supplies distributed to teachers in the Charlotte area.

Friday's event runs from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and several WCNC anchors and reporters will be there, including the Wake Up Charlotte team of Carolyn Bruck, Rachel Lundberg, Ben Thompson and Larry Sprinkle.