In letter to Board of Education, Union County health director encourages state recommendations on masks, vaccines

In a four page letter sent to the Union County Public Schools Board of Education, Dennis Joyner encourages adoption of North Carolina COVID-19 health recommends.

MONROE, N.C. — In a lengthy letter published Friday, Union County Public Health Director Dennis Joyner encourages the Board of Education for the county's public school district to obey North Carolina's COVID-19 health protocols, which includes recommendations on wearing masks, receiving vaccinations, and quarantine periods.

The letter comes a day after the school district was called out by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper as one of the five remaining school districts not requiring masks.

"I hope they will change their mind and move to a mandatory mask mandate there to protect students," the governor said Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Union County Schools Board of Education voted 5-4 to keep masks optional.

"In the absence of other non-pharmaceutical protective measures, such as universal masking, then quarantine becomes the primary tool to protect children in school," Joyner wrote. "Without a universal mask requirement in Union Count Public Schools, a 14-day quarantine period remains the best option to provide for the protection of students, teachers, staff, and members of the community with whom students live and closely interact."

As Joyner also explains, the state guidelines, known as the StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit, also recommends:

Requiring teachers and staff to report vaccination status and requiring unvaccinated teachers to participate in screening/testing programs

Requiring all children and staff in K-12 schools to wear face coverings consistently when indoors

Requiring all passengers and staff to wear face coverings on buses, vans, and other group school transportation

Maintaining a minimum of three (3) feet of distance between K-12 students who are not vaccinated within school settings to the greatest extent possible without excluding students from full-time, in-person learning

It includes mandatory masking and requiring vaccination verification for staff members, and regular testing for those who do not show proof of the shots. My conversation with the health director and concerned parents at 5 @wcnc — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) September 10, 2021

In his letter, Joyner defers to the Board of Education to make the decisions but hopes they will enact the state's recommendations.