In letter to Board of Education, Union County health director encourages state recommendations on masks, vaccines

MONROE, N.C. — In a lengthy letter published Friday, Union County Public Health Director Dennis Joyner encourages the Board of Education for the county's public school district to obey North Carolina's COVID-19 health protocols, which includes recommendations on wearing masks, receiving vaccinations, and quarantine periods.
The letter comes a day after the school district was called out by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper as one of the five remaining school districts not requiring masks.
"I hope they will change their mind and move to a mandatory mask mandate there to protect students," the governor said Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Union County Schools Board of Education voted 5-4 to keep masks optional.
"In the absence of other non-pharmaceutical protective measures, such as universal masking, then quarantine becomes the primary tool to protect children in school," Joyner wrote. "Without a universal mask requirement in Union Count Public Schools, a 14-day quarantine period remains the best option to provide for the protection of students, teachers, staff, and members of the community with whom students live and closely interact."
As Joyner also explains, the state guidelines, known as the StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit, also recommends:
- Requiring teachers and staff to report vaccination status and requiring unvaccinated teachers to participate in screening/testing programs
- Requiring all children and staff in K-12 schools to wear face coverings consistently when indoors
- Requiring all passengers and staff to wear face coverings on buses, vans, and other group school transportation
- Maintaining a minimum of three (3) feet of distance between K-12 students who are not vaccinated within school settings to the greatest extent possible without excluding students from full-time, in-person learning
In his letter, Joyner defers to the Board of Education to make the decisions but hopes they will enact the state's recommendations.
Ahead of the letter's release, the Board of Education called an emergency meeting for Monday morning. They're expected to discuss COVID-19 protocols.