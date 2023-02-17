New bill would offer in-state college tuition for students from North Carolina and Georgia

South Carolina's two largest colleges, USC's main Columbia campus and Clemson University aren't a part of this proposal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students from North Carolina and Georgia could soon see their tuition payments cut in half.

South Carolina education officials say they're expecting fewer in-state students for universities in the coming years. That's due to a population decline of high school students in the state.

Leaders are now looking to offset that with more students from North Carolina and Georgia. They're hoping to boost local enrollment for colleges with less than 11,000 students. That includes Winthrop University in Rock Hill.

If passed, the savings could go into effect this fall.

