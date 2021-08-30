Indian Land Intermediate School goes totally virtual

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — For the next eight days, all students at Indian Land Intermediate School will be learning virtually.
In a letter mailed to parents and guardians on Friday, Aug. 27, the Lancaster County School District said about 40 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff had been confirmed since school started on Aug. 16. Those cases have kept about 475 students and staff out of the building, which the district says is about half of the school's population.
Virtual instruction began on Monday, Aug. 30. Students will return to the classroom for face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
