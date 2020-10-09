North Carolina purchase school equipment to broaden access to learning

The new equipment is designed to give children more reliable internet connections as students engage in online learning.

North Carolina's state government is using federal COVID-19 relief dollars to purchase equipment so more public school students access online classes and homework help.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week that nearly $40 million would go toward a new partnership involving his administration called NC Student Connect. It's designed to improve reliable internet for children as they learn remotely this fall due to coronavirus restrictions.