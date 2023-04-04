Iredell County Sheriff says new app helps to keep schools safer

The sheriff said with the app, deputies immediately respond to credible threats and talk to parents, witnesses and school administrators.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff gave an update Tuesday on the department's efforts to make local schools safer.

The sheriff said its app has become one of the most helpful tools for tracking school threats. He said the vast majority of people using it are teens between 14 and 17.

The sheriff adds the technology helps them build relationships with kids in the community and investigate threats.

"It's not just 8 to 5, it's 24/7," Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. "I don't think either one of them knew what they were getting into when they started, but I can tell you every weekend there's a threat."

