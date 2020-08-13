"It's a serious concern" | Universities struggling to stay afloat during pandemic

UNCC and other colleges across the Carolinas are grappling with less money coming in and more money going out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Higher learning coming at a higher price than ever.

As UNCC and other colleges across the Carolinas grapple with less money coming in and more money going out.

"We have a good fortune, historically, of having growth which has created a slight buffer for us, but we are spending more in terms of the COVID-19 situation than any buffer than we’ve had," said Dr. Sharon Gaber, UNCC Chancellor.

The University is now tightening its belt, already warning students it won’t refund most fees regardless of what happens this school year.

The University is now considering the re-allocation of the money it has and can’t rule out cuts.

"It is a serious concern," Gaber said.

Dr. Davida Haywood from JCSU said, "for any institution that is dependent on tuition and tuition-driven, there are some hard questions and scenarios you have to contemplate."

JSCU is opting for full remote this fall, which means empty dorms and dining halls and inevitable revenue losses.

"It would behoove everyone to support if you will this gem that has been part of charlotte’s crown for many many years," Haywood said.

Experts are forecasting COVID-19 may force some schools to close classrooms for good.

Some local schools believe they can weather the storm.