JCSU lands its largest government grant ever to connect underserved community to broadband

The largest government grant in Johnson C. Smith's history is set to improve broadband access in Historic West End.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson C. Smith University just received the largest government grant in school history; the grant will also improve broadband in Charlotte's Historic West End.

The pilot began earlier this month and lasts two years. It will upgrade the university's technology and 3G to 5G broadband. Those upgrades will include what school officials estimate is a several miles radius around the campus.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration program will create a vibrant and connected community that leverages broadband to support economic growth. That growth encompasses hiring and training information technology personnel in underserved minority communities around Historically Black Colleges.

JCSU's Vice President of Government Sponsored Programs and Research Diane Bowles said the program has six primary goals:

Increase the technical and digital workforce.

Enhance digital inclusion and awareness.

Enhance community connectivity and broadband adoption.

Enhance remote learning and work by upgrading the university's IT infrastructure.

Enhance employment outcomes in the anchor community.

Strengthen minority business enterprises.

The grant is part of a $268 million program directed to HBCUs, Tribal Colleges and Universities, and Minority-Serving Institutions across the country. JCSU is one of 22 HBCUs that have so far received a total of $69.2 million in grants.

Contact Fred Shropshire at fred@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.