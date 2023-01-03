JCSU president to retire at end of spring 2023 semester

Clarence D. Armbrister served as the university's leader for five years.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 14th president of Johnson C. Smith University is set to retire at the end of the spring semester, but he won't be staying far away from the university.

Clarence D. Armbrister announced his planned retirement on Tuesday. IN a news release, JCSU praised his leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic, making the university more publicly noticed, and securing more than $80 million in one financial commitment alone to help fund a strategic plan adopted in 2021.

“It is a bittersweet moment for me and my family because we love this university and the unparalleled opportunities HBCUs like ours provide for thousands of students across the country each year,” Armbrister said in a letter to faculty, staff and students. “It has truly been a privilege and an honor to serve the JCSU family.”

The search is set to begin soon for the next JCSU president, who will then become its 15th leader. The board of trustees expects to have a new president in place by fall 2023 to start the oncoming academic year. Armbrister will stay on through early 2024 as a senior advisor to the new president.

“We’re searching for a transformational leader who can move the university to the next level,” said board chairman Steven Boyd, "by focusing everything we do on enhancing the quality of education we provide, the breadth of our programs, and the public-private partnerships we have established across this region.”

Boyd also lauded Armbrister's work, including a "unique skill set, tireless work ethic (and) financial acumen", promising to continue the retiring president's vision of making JCSU a top 10 HBCU.