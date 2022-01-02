Johnson & Wales University to start spring semester with remote learning due to COVID-19

The school says this is to allow students, faculty and staff time to get a COVID-19 test ahead of a return to campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson & Wales University is just one of the different postsecondary schools in North Carolina adjusting its start for the spring semester.

The university announced on Sunday classes will start on Monday, Jan. 10, but they will be offered remotely to allow all students, faculty and staff time to get a COVID-19 test upon a return to campus. Johnson & Wales will transition to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Even with the delayed return to campus, students are expected to move back into residence halls prior to Jan. 10. Officials say campus facilities will be open during that time with limited restrictions, similar to what were in place for the fall 2021 semester.

Johnson & Wales will also host COVID-19 testing clinics on campus.

UNC Charlotte also announced last week it'll start classes remotely for the spring semester due to COVID-19.

Johnson & Wales previously announced it'll also require students, staff and faculty to get a COVID-19 booster shot.