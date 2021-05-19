Report: Tenure offer revoked from slavery project journalist

Hannah-Jones won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The 1619 Project for The New York Times Magazine.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Faculty members of a North Carolina university want an explanation for the school's reported decision to back away from offering a tenured teaching position to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones' work on the country’s history of slavery has drawn the ire of conservatives.

A report in NC Policy Watch on Wednesday said Hannah-Jones was to be offered a tenured professorship as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The story says the school changed its offer to a five-year term as a professor with an option for review.

Hannah-Jones won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The 1619 Project for The New York Times Magazine.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts