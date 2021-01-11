Judge orders North Carolina to move $1.7B to education agencies

The North Carolina House and Senate have declined to fully fund the $1.7 billion required this year and next year under the plan, which Lee approved in June.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Superior Court Judge David Lee on Wednesday ordered state finance executives to move $1.7 billion in unused funds to education agencies, bypassing the North Carolina General Assembly.

They have 30 days to do so, he said.

The funds are part of the more than $5.6 billion-over-eight-years plan to overhaul and increase education funding in the state.

Lee's order mirrors an order proposed by families and school boards in six North Carolina counties last week. The state responded to the proposal this week by agreeing that the state can fund items without legislative approval.

North Carolina is, by law, charged with funding education, while counties are charged with funding facilities.

