K-5 students in Lancaster County to begin in-person learning 4 days a week

Middle and high schoolers will still be doing two days a week of in-person learning on an alternating schedule.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Pre-K through 5th-grade students in Lancaster County will begin in-person learning four days a week Monday, increasing from two days a week of in-person instruction.

Fridays will be flex days, meaning students will learn from home.

Also beginning Monday, Lancaster County School District students grade 6-12 will move to an alternating schedule with full remote learning on Fridays, meaning students will only have in-person learning two days a week.

Lancaster County Schools initially aimed to bring elementary school students for four days a week of in-person learning in November, but district Superintendent Jonathan Phipps announced there would be a delay due to a problem with the plexiglass desk shields they were sent.

This past week, the Lancaster School District turned down state-funded rapid antigen testing for students and staff.

Public schools in South Carolina have received rapid coronavirus tests to use on staff and students. Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order last week allotting 220,000 tests to be distributed amongst schools.

Every SC public school district had the option to get a number of tests equal to 10% of its student and staff population, but in Lancaster County, school officials say they wouldn't be taking any.

“There's a liability issue I have some concerns about, just the simple fact that we're just not equipped to administer the tests and the validity of the tests,” Superintendent Phipps said.